When Will Your Samsung Galaxy Get One UI 8 Updates?

Samsung made One UI 8 updates official is stable form this morning, saying that the Galaxy S25 series was up first. They also announced a basic timeline for other devices to see the same big update before getting more detailed.

In their official press note, Samsung said that the Galaxy S25 series would start receiving the update as early as today, September 15, with others receiving the update “later this year.” We have more on the S25 series news right here. As far as other devices go, the next batch will include the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Galaxy S23 series, Fold 5 and Flip 5, Galaxy S22 series, and so on.

Another post to Samsung’s community in Korea shared a more precise timeline that at least includes the month that devices should see updates. For most, One UI 8 updates (with Android 16) will arrive in October, followed by the final batch seeing updates in November. Here’s what that list said about when your Galaxy device could see One UI 8 updates:

October

Galaxy S24 / S24+ / S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 6 / Flip 6

Galaxy Tab S10+ / S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10 FE / S10+ FE

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S9 / S9+ / S9 Ultra

Galaxy XCover 7 Pro

November

Galaxy Z Fold 5 / Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4 / Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S8 / S8+ / S8 Ultra

