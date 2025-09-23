Two months ago, we told you life was complete with the arrival of Mark as Read shortcuts for Gmail notifications. Google has finally gotten around to announcing it, so yeah, life is officially complete.

Along with announcing its arrival for Workspace users, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts, the Gmail team also announced that notifications on iOS will begin to show avatars. That seems pretty sweet.

What’s new for Gmail

You can now use the “Mark as Read” feature directly on your Android device to clear a notification.

Sender avatars are now available on iOS devices, providing you with a quick glance at the sender’s picture to help you spot important senders and prioritize what to read first.

My fellow Gmail fans, let’s take a moment to remember how far we’ve come.

// Google