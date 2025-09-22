There’s a fresh Google Play services update this week, labeled as v25.37. Inside, there are assorted bug fixes, as well as new features that you might come across if you use Android on various types of hardware.

Looking over the changelog, which you can view below, Google highlights stability improvements and bug fixes for account management on phones, bug fixes for device connections-related services, and under Location we have, “quality improvements to your timeline when you check-in on the place sheet.”

There is also a changelog for an update to Google Play itself. Be sure to check it out.

Google Play services v25.37 (2025-09-22)

Account management

[Phone] Stability improvements and bug fixes.

Developer services

[Phone] You can now easily scan multiple pages in real time with the interactive Android document scanner.

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support account management-related processes in their apps.

Device connectivity

[Phone, Wear] Bug fixes for device connections-related services.

Location and context

[Phone] With this feature, you’ll get quality improvements to your timeline when you check-in on the place sheet.

Support

[Phone] With this update, you can now find information about new Android features.

Wallet

[Phone] With this feature, users in Japan can set up balance notifications for their travel cards.

[Phone] With this update, developers can sideload closed-loop cards into Google Wallet.

Google Play Store v48.1 (2025-09-22)

[Phone] Improved Play Store notifications will remind you about recent installs that are ready for you to use.

[Phone] UI improvements to help prevent disablement of protection due to exploitation.

[PC, Phone] With this update, editorial pages on Play feature new formats that highlight apps and content more effectively.

[Phone] With this new update, a new section in Comics Hub shows all the latest manga releases in one place.



