When the Pixel 10 series launched a few weeks ago, it had exclusive access to a new Google Photos feature that would let you edit your photos by talking to it. Starting today, that exclusivity is over and your current Android phone will soon get access.

We’re talking about “Help me edit” in Google Photos, where you would fire up an edit session on a photo and see an input box at the bottom that says “Help me edit.” By tapping into that, you can then type out your ideas for the edit or take the suggestions given to you by Google Photos. You then click the “send” button as if you were having a Photos editing conversation and Gemini will take over to edit your photo.

You can do everything from adjusting brightness or shadows or sharpness, plus you can tell it to remove objects, add objects, and or completely change the scene. In the image above, I just had Google Photos “Enhance pet portrait” and it put my cat into a cozy living room with a fireplace. Neat, I guess.

Google says that this feature is rolling out in the US to Android devices not named “Pixel 10.” There aren’t any real device specific requirements either – you should just start seeing access as this rollout continues. As long as you are on Google Photos v7.42 or above, you’ll be eligible with an Android device.

Google Play Link: Google Photos

// Google