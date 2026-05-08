Google is pushing out two new features to its “Help Me Write” tool in Gmail. This is the AI tool that can help you write emails in a pinch and was first introduced in 2024 before expanding widely earlier this year.

With Help Me Write upgrades, Google says that you can now connect Drive and Gmail based on your prompt, giving it the power to use context from both apps. That power can automatically insert relevant info into your email drafts.

The other new feature adds personalization that can match your tone and style of previously written emails.

Topic contextualization: The feature can now connect to Google Drive and Gmail based on your prompt. It will then use the context from these apps to automatically insert relevant information into the email draft, reducing the time you spend toggling between apps to find specific details.

The feature can now connect to Google Drive and Gmail based on your prompt. It will then use the context from these apps to automatically insert relevant information into the email draft, reducing the time you spend toggling between apps to find specific details. Tone and style personalization: Help me write can also now create personalized email drafts that match the tone and style of your previously written emails.

You can see an example of how this will all look inside of a Help Me Write email above.

Anyone using this regularly?

// Google