We are only weeks away now from the scheduled release of Gemini for the Google Home app/service. I don’t know about anyone else here, but this is something I have been waiting for quite impatiently, as Google Assistant has become what feels to be what I’d describe as insolent when requesting to turn lights off or stop music playback. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

Spotted inside a preview build of the official Google Home app, Google is readying Gemini’s arrival. Once it arrives, users of a supported Google Home device will be able to access Gemini Live and handle tasks using a smart AI assistant.

On an updating landing page, Google also describes a “redesigned app so you can ‘Ask Home’,” security that understands what it sees, as well as “New hardware, engineered for Gemini.” That bullet mentions the new Google Home Speaker with 360 audio, as well as 2K video supported on newest Nest Cam units. More details on all of that here.

Once this update takes place, the task of setting an automation should also be vastly improved. What was once a cumbersome task should be well simplified, with users only needing to tell Gemini exactly what they want to happen. That’s once of the items we’re looking forward to the most.

Release of Gemini for Google Home is scheduled for early October. That’s right around the corner.

