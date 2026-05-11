The Fitbit Air went up for pre-order last week and we’re now all waiting to get one on the wrist as soon as possible. For some lucky folks who live near a physical Google Store, that can actually happen right away, at least temporarily.

At least one WHOOP user stopped by a Google Store and tried-on the new Fitbit Air, giving us a pretty interesting comparison shot. They didn’t offer much else along with the photo, but I’m not sure they really needed to.

As you can see here, the Fitbit Air is certainly not as wide as a WHOOP band and won’t take up as much wrist space. It also appears to be about the same thickness or height, so if you’ve used a WHOOP, it seems as if the Fitbit Air won’t stick up off of your wrist any differently. If anything, it’s just a bit sleeker and should be even easier to wear.

As for other comparisons, we did a pre-launch comparison of sorts that explains the pricing model of WHOOP. We’re going to update that this week with official Fitbit Air info, so stay tuned. However, the tracking side of things will be comparable, but the Fitbit Air is just a lot cheaper in the long-run.

Fitbit Air costs $99 to get the device and you can then use it for free going forward and still get a ton of health metrics. If you want the new Google Health Coach and some other insights, you can then choose to pay $9.99 per month, but it’s not necessary to do so.

WHOOP starts at $200 per year and will continue to cost that going forward. WHOOP doesn’t work unless you are a paid subscriber, as the app doesn’t return any metrics without an active membership.

So with Fitbit Air, you could pay $99 one time and then track your health and fitness. With WHOOP, you start by paying at least $200 and there’s no stopping the payments from there.

Fitbit Air pre-order deals are still live, by the way.

// reddit