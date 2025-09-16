Pixel 10 Lineup Gets ‘Fuzzy Display’ Bug Fix

Google is issuing an update to the Pixel 10 series, with the changelog detailing a fix for a specific issue where users were experiencing a fuzzy display. After a brief search online, we’re not seeing this as a widespread issue, but if anyone here has seen this, then here comes a fix for you.

The software version is listed as BD3A.250721.001.E1 for all three models, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The security patch remains listed as September, so nothing new there.

Factory images for the update are already live on Google’s servers. You can find them via the link below.

