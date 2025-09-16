Google is celebrating its birthday with limited time deals on its latest Pixel devices.

For anyone who has had an eye on the newest Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google is offering buyers $100 in the form of a prepaid Mastercard which you can add to your Google Wallet. Once added, use the funds however you see fit.

The Pixel 10 Pro unit will need to be unlocked, but other than that one restriction, the offer is straightforward. Google details that buyers will receive an email within two weeks after purchase with instructions on how to add the prepaid Mastercard to their account. It also says supplies are limited and that the promotion ends September 28. And note, there’s a limit of three per customer.

Pixel 10 Pro, for Google fans and Android users in general, is the phone to have. We recently reviewed it and came away impressed with nearly every aspect. We still love the hardware, the cameras are absolutely top notch, and Android 16 has been a breath of fresh air.