Arc Pulse Has Its Crazy Pixel 10 Pro Case Thing For You

When Arc Pulse first came to the Pixel 9 series last year, you all know that I was absolutely hooked and probably talked too much about them. I was so in love, after losing one of the pieces on my Pixel 9 Pro, I actually went and bought another one as a replacement and then picked up yet another for my Pixel 9 Pro XL. While not a case for everyone, due to the price and perceived lack of protection, I can tell there were still quite a few of you interested. So I’m happy to share that Arc Pulse is bringing the case back, this time for the Pixel 10 series.

Available as a pre-order today, with shipping expected in mid-October, Arc Pulse has an option for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro (they are the same size) as well as one for the Pixel 10 Pro XL. To start, they are releasing Matte Black and Silver colors, just like they did last year. You may recall that they eventually added a Rose Bronze option too, likely because of the success of the other two colors.

The Matte Black option is priced at $69.99 and Silver is more expensive at $89.99. Yes, these are once again expensive. Arc Pulse doesn’t hide the fact that they are using premium materials and perfectly fitting these “cases” to your device. These aren’t meant for everyone and are not at all trying to appeal to those who like $15 Spigen cases. This is a premium product meant to last, assuming you keep your phone for years. It’s a bit of an investment, for sure.

As I mentioned. pre-orders are open for all versions and they expect to ship between October 13 and October 17. They ship from within the US, according to their site. They may be mentioning that because of tariff concerns.

Pre-order Links: Pixel 10/10 Pro | Pixel 10 Pro XL