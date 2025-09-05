It was nearly a decade ago when Google first teased fence removal in photos during an I/O keynote. Now, in 2025 and with the help of Gemini (AI), fence removal is a breeze inside of Google Photos.

Users inside of Google Photos can select a photo they want an object removed from, like a fence, then hit the “Help me edit” button which will launch a Gemini prompt. In that prompt, you can tell Gemini exactly the sort of edits you want to have done. For example, “Remove the fence” is what I used for the photo above. After a brief pause, the photo was returned with no fence and I was left with a photo of my old neighbor’s dog sans fence. Wasn’t he a handsome, boy?

The good people at Android Authority went for a field trip to the zoo and put this fence removal trick to the test. It passed beautifully with the results speaking clearly. We can declare, Google Photos and AI is now very good at removing fences and other objects from photos.

Test it out for yourself and experience the magic. It’s pretty awesome.