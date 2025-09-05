Here’s the Galaxy S26 Edge

It was only yesterday when we got eyes on the Galaxy S26 lineup of devices in the form of dummy units. As we expected, the dummy units were likely crafted using CAD measurements, which are the dimensions sent to accessory makers for creation of cases and other various things. Today, it appears those CAD measurements have been utilized to create actual renders of the device.

The first Galaxy S26 device to receive this treatment is the Galaxy S26 Edge. We wrote that the dummy units caused a commotion, as the S26 Edge looks very similar to the rumored iPhone 17 Pro. These CAD renders don’t help that at all, with the backside featuring a rectangular camera housing that protrudes considerably. There are two cameras on the back, and honestly, we’re not sure exactly why Samsung is feeling the need for this design.

The phone is still very thin, measuring in at 5.5mm. However, that camera hump makes its true thickness 10.8, which is essentially double. We don’t have details on what exactly is in that top part of the phone, but it’s probable that Samsung is using the space to house sensors and other various things. Maybe they are squeezing extra battery capacity in there? That would be good, as the original Galaxy S25 Edge was a bit lacking in that department. Figures indicate Samsung is fitting a 4,200mAh battery in this new phone, opposed to 3,900mAh in the S25 Edge.

It’s reported that the Galaxy S26 Edge will offer a magnetic backside for Qi2 wireless charging support, which is certainly exciting. We have been loving the Pixel 10’s magnetic backside, so if this is the future for most Android devices, that’s a world we can enjoy.

Since the CAD measurements for the S26 family appear to be in the wild, expect the whole series to get this render treatment in the near future. We’ll keep you posted.

