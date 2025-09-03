Google is highlighting all of the new changes for the Android ecosystem this morning, which are features that all users should be able to soon take advantage of, if they don’t already have them.

The first highlight goes to AI tools inside of Gboard. As many of you may already know, Gboard is capable of taking your existing message and rewriting it in different tones. Google says, “It’s simple to improve your writing further with spelling and grammar fixes, or proofread your entire message with a tap.” And of course, the proofreading and rewriting of messages takes place on device for ensured privacy. You can watch the rewriting in action via the video below.

Thanks to recent Emoji Kitchen updates, users can combine their favorite emoji into new shareable (and savable) emoji for communicating. Users can now more easily remix the stickers they want with Emoji Keyboard’s new browse function and there are new sticker combinations.

Back in April, we got word of a reworked Quick Share UI inbound for Android. That UI is now completely official and headed out to users. It has a new streamlined look that makes sharing files, “more simple and intuitive.” Users can toggle between sending and receiving files, plus even see live updates with a progress indicator. Check it out in action below.

And then there’s Audio Sharing. Google highlights the ability for two users to pair LE Bluetooth headphones to a phone and listen to the same thing. Also super sweet, you can start a private broadcast for your friends to join using a QR code, letting you all listen to the same audio on your separate headphones.

As part of this news, Google announced expanded device support: “We’re bringing LE Audio capabilities to Sony headphones. In addition to Samsung Galaxy phones and Xiaomi devices, we’re expanding LE Audio Auracast support to compatible Pixel phones.”

All good things.

// Google