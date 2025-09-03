Looking back through the archives, the last time we wrote about Androidify would be 2015, a solid 10 years ago. Announced this morning, Androidify is back, and naturally, you better believe it’s powered by AI. Harnessing Gemini, Imagen 3 and Veo 3, long gone are the days of simple little bugdroids, with the app now spitting out 3D illustrations with vibrant colors.

The way it works is simple for users, but in the background there is a lot happening. Google made a whole developer-centric blog on the process. You can read about it here, but for us, it all seems simple. Users will upload a selfie or write a prompt, then Google’s AI will build you a personalized bot.

“In the new Androidify, you can upload a selfie or write a prompt of what you’re looking for, add some accessories, and watch as AI builds your unique bot,” Google wrote in its blog post celebrating the release. There’s even a web-based Androidify you can play with here.

The app should now be live on the web and on Google Play for your phone.