Google’s Overhauled Quick Share UI Previewed

Earlier this week, One UI 8 was previewed well ahead of release. Inside, an updated look at Quick Share was spotted, but now, we’re getting to see it up and running on a Pixel device. It’s easy to tell from looking that Google plans a big time overhaul for the service.

Inside of Google Play Services 25.15.31 beta, code that was able to be activated details not just UI changes, but functionality changes that are sure to be popular for those who use this service.

Upon launch of the updated Quick Share, users are greeted with a new landing page. This page highlights the changes, with the big one being device discoverability whenever you are in the Receive tab of the app. Privacy is still important, so Google notes that only contacts will be able to view your profile picture, users can can accept or decline any request to share, and users can leave the Receive tab at any time to turn off discoverability.

On the Send tab, there’s a Select files to share option, which will open a file picker for users to select which files they want to send. You’ll be able to preview images, text, URLs, and more from this updated UI. Additionally, the Settings menu has also been given a makeover.

We have no official word from Google as to when this updated Quick Share will be made available for all, but we must be pretty close. We’ll keep you posted.

