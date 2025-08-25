Samsung announced a fresh tablet device this morning, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. Samsung mentions that this is a “value-packed tablet for everyday needs,” that launches on September 4 (next week), but doesn’t include pricing in its press release. They must still be debating on where they want to be.

The specs likely won’t blow you away, as this is a value tablet, but we have a 10.9-inch TFT display with 90Hz refresh rate and Exynos 1380 chipset with up to 8GB RAM (256GB) or 6GB RAM with the 128GB model. Other specs include an 8MP camera on the back, 5MP camera on the front, microSD slot, 8,000mAh battery (Super-Fast charging supported), WiFi 6, and Android 15.

The tablet does come with an S Pen in the box, as well as plenty of AI features to ensure you’re getting good software value at launch. Samsung highlights features such as Handwriting Assist, Math Solver, Circle to Search, as well as a dedicated Galaxy AI key on the Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately).

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite launches in three colors: Gray, Silver, and Coralred. And yeah, no information on exact pricing yet. To give you an idea of where it might be, Samsung has the Galaxy Tab S10 FE at $499. We’d like to see this tablet around $299-$399.

