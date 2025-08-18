Samsung August Update: Galaxy S24 Series See New Build

Samsung and Verizon have released a new software update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series that applies the latest Android security patches. This is minor, just so we are clear, as the Galaxy S24 is simply waiting for its One UI 8 update that is now in beta.

Samsung August update – Galaxy S24: The new update, with software versions S921USQS4BYG2, S926USQS4BYG2, and S928USQS4BYG2, was released on August 15, and “provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device,” according to Verizon. They didn’t even mention performance improvements, so this really is just a little patch.

If you have not received the notification to update, you can manually check for the update. From your Home screen, swipe up to see all of your apps, then navigate to Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. If the update is there, you can tap “Download now” and follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

// Verizon