There’s a fresh entry into Samsung’s audio hardware lineup, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. Priced at a completely reasonable $149, these buds sport a similar blade design to the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, but have been outfitted with various upgrades to ensure you’re getting plenty of audio bang for your buck.

Samsung highlights Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a larger speaker for rich and powerful sound, Crystal Clear Call technology that uses an advanced machine learning model to isolate your voice for better calls, and improved battery life (8.5 hours with ANC turned off).

Gemini support is also onboard. You can say “Hey Google” or long press one of the blades to complete all sort of functions with the help of Google’s AI. Samsung says, “The experience is fast, natural, and conversational, designed to feel more like

talking to a friend than using a device.”

Galaxy Buds 3 FE will be available starting September 4, priced at $149. Customers who order via Samsung’s website can trade in any wired or wireless earbuds for a $30 instant credit towards purchase. You can get them in dual-tone matte Black or Gray finishes.