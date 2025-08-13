Samsung’s One UI 8 Beta Expands to Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6

Samsung is expanding its One UI 8 beta program to several devices this week, all of which they told us would get access at this time. You may recall a week ago when Samsung announced that the Galaxy S24 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 would get to test new software and they’ve delivered.

Galaxy S24 One UI Beta 8: As of this morning, we’ve seen owners from all of the world be able to join and then install the One UI 8 beta, mostly on Galaxy S24 devices, but also on the Fold 6 and Flip 6. Our readers are seeing the ability to join the program, as are countless people on reddit.

For those who missed the news, One UI 8 beta is Android 16 and the next big update from Samsung. The Galaxy S25 series has been a part of the One UI 8 beta program since May and has had at least a couple of updates. The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also running this software out of the box. Samsung is now expanding to more devices to keep up their timely update reputation.

In One UI 8, there are a number of changes, all of which we’ve detailed in this post. There are at least 27 new changes to be on the lookout for.

Need some instructions to get started? You’ll find a full step-by-step guide here, but the basic instructions are that you need to open Samsung Members on your phone, find the banner for “One UI Beta Program” and then enroll by tapping a couple of buttons.

Own an older device like the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S10, Galaxy A36 5G, or Galaxy A35 5G? You should be able to join in the next month.

