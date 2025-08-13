Google’s Gemini is getting two major features starting today, one that will help make your prompts more private, while the other can make them more personalized going forward. Google also plans to add a way for you to share some data to further train their models, but you can opt-out pretty easily.

Gemini Temporary Chats: For privacy folks who want to still take advantage of Gemini powers, Google will start rolling out a Temporary Chat feature that works precisely as the name suggests. By choosing a Temporary Chat, you are essentially going into an incognito-like mode that won’t keep your Gemini session in your recent chats and isn’t used to train Gemini models. These chats will apparently only be saved for 72 hours before disappearing..

As the image below suggests, there’s a dotted-dashed chat bubble in the slideout menu on the side of the Gemini app that opens these Temporary Chat sessions. In that page, the top portion will remind you of how a temporary session will work and when the data will disappear.

Rollout for this starts today and will expand over the coming weeks.

Gemini Personalized Responses: In potentially bigger news, Google is rolling out a setting called “Personal Context” that is on by default. While you can turn this off at any time (see below), the point of this is for Gemini to remember key details and then create more natural and relevant conversations the more you use it. It can remember more about you to then tailor responses based on history. It’s a big step towards becoming a much more personal assistant.

This new Personal Context feature arrives starting today and then expands over the coming weeks. To start, it works with Gemini 2.5 Pro in consumer accounts and will expand to 2.5 Flash in the “next couple of weeks.”

Finally, Goole is renaming the “Gemini Apps Activity” setting to “Keep Activity.” With this setting on, you’ll help improve Google services, like training of their AI models. For those who want nothing to do with this, you can turn it off or use Temporary Chats more frequently.

// Google