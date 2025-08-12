Here’s the Pixel 10 Pro Fold Officially

A week after Google first teased the Pixel 10 Pro and took a shot or two at Apple, they are back with yet another teaser, this time focusing on their new foldable. If you wanted to see the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in an official capacity, we have that for you today.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold teaser video: In the same style as the Pixel 10 Pro teaser, Google is showing off the Pixel 10 Pro Fold using a voiceover that suggests there may be few things better than unfolding a foldable phone that is brand new. The video says, “When it comes to technology, there are few feelings as good as opening your brand new phone. Except of course, opening your brand new phone and then…opening your brand new phone.” Get it?

You can see the Pixel 10 Pro Fold video below, and yes, it does indeed just say “Google Pixel Fold” in the video, but the title is “Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.” They aren’t going back to that original Pixel Fold naming scheme. Nothing we’ve seen in any leaks or on the various retailers that keep dripping out info have called this anything other than Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

I wish I could describe to you a list of changes that this teaser reveals, but the the Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks almost identical to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google isn’t bringing us major design changes for 2025, as the big refresh came last year with the Pixel 9 series. For this year, we’re getting meaningful internal upgrades while the exterior designs stay familiar.

You upgrading?