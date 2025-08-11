There’s another bundle coming to consumers, this time pairing content from ESPN and FOX into a single offering. Launching combined on October 2 and priced at $39.99/month, this bundle is designed for the sports lover who also appreciates getting their news from FOX.

According to the press release, “Viewers will have access to an incredible portfolio of content through this bundle, including NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football and Basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and more as we continue to look for opportunities to streamline the user experience, especially for the ultimate sports fan.”

Specifically, ESPN is bringing ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, SECN+, and ACCNX to the table. FOX is bringing FOX News Channel, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, FOX Local Stations and the FOX Network as well as the option to bundle FOX Nation and B1G+ within one platform.

Interestingly, if you don’t want this bundle, the services will be available for purchase separately if that’s more your style. You can get the ESPN DTC (direct to consumer) offering or the FOX One service by themselves starting August 21, which is coming up soon. If you want the bundle, it’s October 2.

Honestly, I think I miss cable at this point.

// FOX