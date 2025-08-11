It has slipped that Android 17 will carry the internal name of Cinnamon Bun.

This delicious intel comes from a source at Google via Android Authority, who was able to show that the internal codename for API level 37.0 (presumed to belong to Android 17) is marked as “CinnamonBun.”

For average Android users, the dessert codename doesn’t mean much anymore, but it’s still fun to know. Plus, there is always the chance that Google will erect a cinnamon bun statue on its campus to celebrate its release. As far as we know, there is no Baklava (Android 16) statue, but that may be because making a baklava statue wouldn’t be as visually appealing as a cinnamon bun statue. Who knows.

Shoutout to Jessie Sheehan Bakes for the header image. If this news inspired you to bake up some tasty cinnamon buns, these ones look quite good.

