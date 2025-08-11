This question felt very different back in the day. There used to be many Android OEMs that sold phones in the US, but as time has gone on, we find ourselves running out of many options. For example, Motorola and Huawei used to be more relevant to US consumers, but that’s not so much the case in 2025. We are essentially down to two, Samsung and Google. We could also include OnePlus, but if you walk into a carrier store these days, you might have a hard time finding one.

I went into a T-Mobile store recently and for Android phones being sold, it was only Samsung, Google, Motorola, and its in-house brand. There really aren’t many options, which some might consider depressing. It’s obviously not awesome, but it’s the current state of things.

This morning’s question is simple: Who made your phone? We realize that we might have folks reading on an iPhone, so of course we added Apple to the list. And to those with two phones, feel free to answer using your main phone, not your “work” phone.

Who made that hunk of metal in your pocket?

