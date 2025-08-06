Additional Pixel Watch 4 renders have been extracted directly from Google Store. The renders detail every color of the device, which provides us with a question: Which color is best?

There are two sizes for Pixel Watch 4, 41mm and 45mm. That’s the same as Google did last year. The color options differ in that the 41mm model gets Lemongrass and Iris, while the 45mm model gets Moonstone. Both sizes come in Obsidian and Porcelain.

Below you can check out each color that Google is cooking up.

Obsidian

Porcelain

Lemongrass

Moonstone

Iris

Lemongrass intrigued me until we learned it was exclusive to the 41mm option. With that, I suppose it’s Moonstone all day. It will match the Pixel 10 Pro in Moonstone very nicely.

Which color do you plan on getting?

