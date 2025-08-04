Spotify Raises Prices Outside US

Spotify raised prices in the US a little over a year ago and are now following suit across the rest of the world. In a note today, Spotify says that prices will go up across Europe, Latin America, South Asia, and others.

Spotify price increases: The announcement Spotify today says that billing dates in September will start to see the new price increases. They will likely vary by region, but the example they give is in Euros and shows the price going from 10,99€ to 11,99€ next month.

The regions listed are South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. If you live in those regions, you’ll see an email from Spotify like the one below that explains your new price and when exactly starts.

Thank you for being a valued Premium subscriber. Starting on your billing date in September, your subscription price will change from 10,99€/month to 11,99€/month. We’re increasing the price of Premium Individual so that we can continue to innovate on our product offerings and features, and bring you the best experience. Thank you for choosing Premium. The Spotify Team

Is another US Spotify price increase coming?

// Spotify