Apple Music. Spotify. YouTube Music. Pandora. Amazon Music. In 2026, there are plenty of music streaming services to choose from, and if you aren’t using the same one as your friend group, sharing tunes can be a little difficult and maybe even downright embarrassing.

When someone links me to Spotify, I have to search for the song on YouTube Music, the service that I subscribe to. And if I want to share a song, because I know that most folks (the “cool” ones, at least) have Spotify, I go into the Spotify app, find the song, copy the share link, and then send it over. It’s a time consuming process, but it really spares me the potential embarrassment of telling people that I don’t use Spotify. The embarrassment is all on my part, but at least I know we all feel the same way when someone links any of us to Amazon Music. I mean, what a weirdo, am I right? Just kidding, friends.

Here’s my m billion dollar idea: All of these apps link to a universal song URL, accessible via all of the major music streaming services. You hit the link and it takes you to your music service of choice. No more individual links to each separate platform. I’m no programmer or engineer, so I don’t know how the logistics of that will work. I’m simply the idea guy and I’m still looking for my Wozniak. Let’s make it happen.

But back to the question. Are you paying for a music streaming service, and if so, which one? I want to say we’ll see a lot of YouTube Music love in here, but I won’t be shocked if Spotify wins.