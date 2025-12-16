It was earlier this year when Meta announced the Conversation Focus feature for its AI glasses. This week, that feature is detailed to be rolling out in the Early Access Program for Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses in the US and Canada.

If you didn’t hear about this, the AI glasses amplify the voice of the person you’re talking to, helping you distinguish the conversation from other noises that might be around. You can adjust the volume of the conversation by swiping on the right temple of the glasses or from device settings.

Also hitting eyewear via the Early Access Program is a new Spotify feature. Once enabled, you can say, “Hey Meta, play a song to match this view.” Using computer vision and recognition coupled with Spotify, the music streaming service will create a playlist based on your taste and what it is you’re looking at. If you’re looking at an album cover while shopping or staring down holiday scenery, Spotify is sure to have a playlist for you.

Each of these things are rolling out now inside of the Early Access Program, so if you haven’t already signed up, you can do so by following the link below.

