Spotify is raising prices on all Spotify Premium plans over the next few weeks in a move that was teased back in April. At that time, Spotify was increasing price points on Premium plans outside of the US, with the expectation that the same increases would land here later in the year. June was apparently late enough.

Today, Spotify confirmed that it is time for you to pay more to stream the music collection of your choice. The price increases range from $1 to $3 depending on your plan. If this all sounds like something that happened to your plan recently, that’s because Spotify raised prices in a similar way less than a year ago.

The new Spotify Premium prices can be seen below.

To get to those new rates, Individual is jumping from $10.99 to $11.99 ($1), Duo is moving from $14.99 to $16.99 ($2), and family is shifting from $16.99 to $19.99 ($3). The Student plan at $5.99 is staying put.

You should receive an email like the example below to let you know that these new prices are hitting your account:

Spotify says that these new prices will arrive in the US “over the next month.” No new features or plan changes are included with the new prices – these are just price increases.

