Spotify is raising prices in the US across all of its plans, including Individual, Student, Duo, and Family.

After raising prices elsewhere back in August, we assumed Spotify would increase prices in the US and they’ve now confirmed plans to do that. No plan is spared either, as the increase will hit everyone, including students and families.

The price increases for everyone are expected to start in February. Over the coming weeks, you’ll receive an email explaining your specific increase, but because Spotify has already updated pricing on its website, we know what you’ll pay. Below, we have the new Spotify plan pricing, so find yours and prepare your wallet:

New Spotify plan pricing (increases)

Spotify Individual : $12.99 (up from $11.99)

: $12.99 (up from $11.99) Spotify Duo : $18.99 (up from $16.99)

: $18.99 (up from $16.99) Spotify Student : $6.99 (up from $5.99)

: $6.99 (up from $5.99) Spotify Family: $21.99 (up from $19.99)

These increases arrive about a 1.5 years since the previous increase. Spotify isn’t offering up excuses for doing so this time other than they believe this reflect the “value” of a Spotify subscription. They didn’t say they need to increase the price to keep up with inflation or rising costs or anything else. They said specifically that these price increases “reflect the value” that Spotify delivers.

Great.

