The Pixel 10 series will be here in a couple of weeks and you’ll have to decide if you’d like the newest of the new or if you might look elsewhere. For those not interested in waiting or who have seen all of the leaks and aren’t impressed, I have Pixel 9 deals for you to jump on. Google has slashed the price of almost all of its phones in the lead-up to Pixel 10 launch.

Best Pixel 9 deals today: At almost any retailer who sells the Pixel 9 phones, you’ll find price cuts. The Pixel 9 Pro (review) is a full $200 off and at one of its best prices to date. All storage options (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB) are discounted too, so take whatever price they start at and drop $200 off. The lowest price we’ve seen is $799.

The Pixel 9 (review) is also discounted and now starts at $599 with this discount. That’s just such an incredible value for a phone as good as it is. And let’s be honest, the Pixel 10 sounds like a downgrade over the Pixel 9 in the camera department, so the Pixel 9 will be a phone to go after until Google sells through its inventory.

Finally, the Pixel 9a is $100 off and an absolute steal. Here’s our review if you need a recap.

Shop Pixel 9 Deals: