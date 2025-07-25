It’s July 25, which means it’s officially Galaxy launch day. Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip FE are now up for sale wherever Galaxy is sold, plus we have two new wearables to choose from, Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

We posted up our full Galaxy Z Fold 7 review this week, concluding that the hardware and camera experience has been updated enough to warrant a purchase/upgrade, even if you’re coming from last year’s model. Samsung tried its very best to make Z Fold 7 worthy of its $1,999 price tag, and if we’re being honest, they did a very nice job.

Save $1000 towards Galaxy Z Fold 7: Thankfully for potential buyers, while the pre-orders promotions may be gone, there is still plenty of savings to be had. If you have a trade-in device, you can save up to $1000 on Z Fold 7, $600 on Z Flip 7, and $500 on Z Flip 7 FE. For the new wearables, you save up to $200 on Watch 8 and $250 on Watch 8 Classic with eligible trade-in. Regardless of which device you choose, these are solid savings.

For those wondering about Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, I have been wearing the Classic for about 24 hours and I am very much liking it. I opted for the black color with the graphite fabric strap option. It’s comfortable and looks fantastic. I’ll report back on my findings after I spend some decent time with it.

If you plan to purchase one or already have, tell us which device(s) you’re getting.

