Google Home Boss Admits That Google Assistant Sucks on Google Home

I don’t know if any of you have stopped through the Google Home subreddit at any point over the past several years, but if you have, you know that it is not a positive space. In fact, most of the threads there are a mixture of complaints and calls for help as features and reliability appear to have tanked.

Google’s Chief Product Officer for Google Home, Anish Kattukaran, randomly took to Twitter this week to acknowledge to the world that they have heard your feedback about the failings of Google Assistant on Home products. In his post, he “sincerely” apologized for current experiences that folks are having and then committed to getting it all right.

Kattukaran didn’t go into specifics on how he and his team will do that, but did at least acknowledge that they want to “have a long term solution that provides better reliability and capability.” He also noted that they have been working on “major improvements” and that they’ll have more to share in the fall.

My only feedback here is that I feel like someone who has almost completely stopped using all of the Google Home products in my house. I do still rely on the Google Photos feed that scrolls across the displays I have, but that’s it. The Google Assistant was unreliable enough that I just reach for my phone if I need to do anything with an assistant. From getting something as simple as current weather or managing smart home devices, I know my phone can get these things done without a hitch.

How about you – how has your Google Home experience been going?