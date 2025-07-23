Here’s the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in 2 Colors

At this point, Google should just reveal the entire Pixel 10 line-up on their own, because each and every year we get to see them from other sources, likely from retailers being watched closely for slip-ups. Following the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro official-looking renders dropping in recent days, we told you to expect the Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders today. Guess what? They are here. Hey, who wants to bet on the Pixel Watch 4 renders for tomorrow?

Pixel 10 Pro Fold colors: For the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google will ship just two colors. Those colors are Moonstone and Jade, both of which we shared with you a few weeks ago when we revealed the storage options for each color. These are new colors to the Fold line-up, following options of Obsidian and Porcelain for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

In terms of design, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is not expected to change much from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. In the image below, these really could be mistaken for last year’s foldable from Google, outside of the new colors. That said, there may be a decent improvement for internal hardware. This foldable will run Google’s new Tensor G5, could see a big capacity increase in its battery, and we may get a full IP68 water and dust resistance rating. Will those upgrades be enough to compete with the magic that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 just brought us? It’ll be tough.

For those who missed them, we have Pixel 10 colors here, and Pixel 10 Pro colors here. We also have an official image and teaser of the Pixel 10 Pro from Google here.

August 20 feels so far away with the quickness of these leak arrivals. Why is Google so bad at this?

