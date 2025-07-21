This is the Pixel 10 in a Bunch of Colors

UPDATE : Forget these renders – Google just showed off the Pixel 10 Pro in an official teaser.

With a date set for Google to show off its Pixel 10 line-up of phones, you should prepare to see every render, angle, and spec sheet well before Google takes their virtual stage. We all know they can’t keep secrets and that is only further proven today with supposed real, rear renders of the Pixel 10. I’d imagine the source will trickle drop the Pro and Fold renders over the rest of the week too.

Pixel 10 colors: In the images below, you can see the Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello (or Lemongrass). These are the four colors we reported to you a few weeks back, but this is our first official look at them. We also expect each color to arrive with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

There isn’t much else to take from these renders other than a confirmation that the regular Pixel 10 will now have a 3rd camera embedded in its camera bar. The Pixel 10 is expected to see a telephoto for the first time, but we may also see somewhat of a downgrade in the overall level of the camera. Google likely needs to further differentiate the regular Pixel 10 from its Pro models and that Pixel 9 camera was just too good.

Which color we choosing, guys?

// Android Headlines