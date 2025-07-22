Pixel 9 owners, Samsung is now taking your phone as an acceptable trade-in towards purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold 7. We noticed that previously Samsung didn’t include the Pixel 9 lineup as options for trade in, but that recently changed, so if you were disappointed that Samsung wasn’t taking your device, this is great news.

Pixel 9 Trade-in Values: The value isn’t the greatest for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will get you a max of $600, which isn’t too awful. Samsung is offering an instant $600 off of a Galaxy Z Fold 7 if you trade in a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, $600 for a Pixel 9 Pro, and $450 for Pixel 9.

Coupled with the free upgraded storage, total savings could be as high as $720, bringing your price down to $1399. For what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers, that’s not bad at all. Our full review is coming very soon, but spoiler alert, this is an awesome phone.

Don’t have a Pixel? Samsung is taking all sorts of phones as trade ins. Below are some Galaxy examples.

$1,000 off : Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S25 Ultra

: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S25 Ultra $900 off : Galaxy Z Fold 5

: Galaxy Z Fold 5 $800 off : Galaxy Z fold 4, Galaxy S24 Ultra

: Galaxy Z fold 4, Galaxy S24 Ultra $700 off : Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S24+

: Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S24+ $600 off: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Z Flip 5

If you you’re ready to drop Pixel for Galaxy foldable, follow the link below.