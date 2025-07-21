Like it has done in the past, Google went ahead and just gave us an official look at its upcoming Pixel 10 smartphone. After sending out invites to an event to select press a week ago, Google has now publicly confirmed that August 20 will be the reveal date of its Pixel 10 series of phones. They included a short teaser video of one of the devices alongside the date.

Official Google Pixel 10 date: We’ve included the cleanest still image from the teaser video at the top of this post. The video shows off a “Pixel 10” of some sort, confirming the name. Not that we expected the name to be anything else, we are simply pointing out that Google is calling this the “Pixel 10.”

I do believe this is one of the “Pro” models, so either the Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL. We know that because the camera bar includes both a flash and what appears to be the return of their silly temperature sensor. The regular Pixel 10, which was pictured earlier today, only has a flash on its camera bar.

On a new dedicated page through the Google Store, Google says the “Google Pixel 10” is “Coming August 20” and that you can get an exclusive offer if you sign-up for emails.

