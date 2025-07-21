Droid Life

Samsung July Update: Galaxy S25, S24, Fold 6 Get Fresh Security Patch

3
SAMSUNG JULY UPDATE 2025

July is somehow flying by and we’re already looking forward to Google’s Pixel launch in August, following Samsung huge launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. For those not interested in new device launches, we can at least share with you that a fresh software update should be landing on your Galaxy S25, Galaxy S24, or Galaxy Z Fold 6 series device this week.

Samsung July Updates: In the US, Samsung is pushing July updates to the Galaxy S25 Ultra down through the Galaxy S25 Edge, as well as all of the Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy Z fold 6 is seeing new software too.

The update is only a minor build that “provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” That’s it, which is to be expected knowing that One UI 8 is around the corner for all of these devices.

UPDATE: Samsung is updating most of its devices to the July patch. We’re adding to the list below as we get build numbers.

  • Galaxy S25 Ultra: S938USQS5AYE7
  • Galaxy S25+: S936USQS5AYE7
  • Galaxy S25: S931USQS5AYE7
  • Galaxy S25 Edge: S937USQS2AYF1
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra: S928USQS4BYF5
  • Galaxy S24+: S926USQS4BYF5
  • Galaxy S24: S921USQS4BYF5
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6: F956USQS2BYFC
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQS8HYFD
  • Galaxy Z Flip 6: F741USQS2BYFC
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQS8HYFD

To check for your Samsung update, head into Settings>Software update>Download and Install.

// Verizon

