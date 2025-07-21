July is somehow flying by and we’re already looking forward to Google’s Pixel launch in August, following Samsung huge launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. For those not interested in new device launches, we can at least share with you that a fresh software update should be landing on your Galaxy S25, Galaxy S24, or Galaxy Z Fold 6 series device this week.

Samsung July Updates: In the US, Samsung is pushing July updates to the Galaxy S25 Ultra down through the Galaxy S25 Edge, as well as all of the Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy Z fold 6 is seeing new software too.

The update is only a minor build that “provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” That’s it, which is to be expected knowing that One UI 8 is around the corner for all of these devices.

UPDATE: Samsung is updating most of its devices to the July patch. We’re adding to the list below as we get build numbers.

Galaxy S25 Ultra : S938USQS5AYE7

: S938USQS5AYE7 Galaxy S25+ : S936USQS5AYE7

: S936USQS5AYE7 Galaxy S25 : S931USQS5AYE7

: S931USQS5AYE7 Galaxy S25 Edge : S937USQS2AYF1

: S937USQS2AYF1 Galaxy S24 Ultra : S928USQS4BYF5

: S928USQS4BYF5 Galaxy S24+ : S926USQS4BYF5

: S926USQS4BYF5 Galaxy S24 : S921USQS4BYF5

: S921USQS4BYF5 Galaxy Z Fold 6 : F956USQS2BYFC

: F956USQS2BYFC Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQS8HYFD

: F936USQS8HYFD Galaxy Z Flip 6 : F741USQS2BYFC

: F741USQS2BYFC Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQS8HYFD

To check for your Samsung update, head into Settings>Software update>Download and Install.

// Verizon