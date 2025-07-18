The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is So Insanely, Ridiculously, Magically Thin

Samsung shared a story today that detailed the design changes in their new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The write-up went somewhat in-depth on how they made each so thin, by changing hinges, using stronger yet thicker glass, and new advanced materials beneath displays. It’s an interesting-enough read, but the image they used at the top of the story really caught my eye. I included above.

Look at this Galaxy Z Fold 7…it is remarkably, shockingly thin. I don’t even know what to compare that to. When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures in at 4.2mm, if you discount the camera bump. What in the hell, man? And somehow there is still the same battery capacity as the much thicker Galaxy Z Fold 6? And there’s a new, more advanced 200MP camera that meets the “Ultra” level of other phones? It’s lighter than a Galaxy S25 Ultra too? Dude.

Again, just look at the photo up top – how can you not be impressed by that?

But like I said, they shared quite a few details, so rather than just drooling over that thin body and giving Samsung more praise than it needs, let’s talk about what changed. The image above shows a visual representation of how it compares to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung says the Fold 7’s third-generation Armor FlexHinge is 27% thinner and 43% lighter than the one used in that Fold 6. It’s rounder too.

Maybe more importantly, this improved thinness shouldn’t mean a more fragile device. Samsung says that the new hinge uses “new alloy components” that actually increase yield strength by over 14%, that a design change also added more structural stability, and there’s a new wingplate that opens wider, to give you a cleaner viewing experience with less of a crease.

For the display, they managed to reduce thickness by more than 39% because they reoptimized the panel structure, switched to titanium-based lattice instead of carbon fiber (64% improved durability), redesigned the panel layer to “better absorb external stress,” and then used a thicker Ultra Thin Glass to help reduce the crease. So everything is thinner except for the glass you touch, which is thicker. Again, dude.

The other day, I asked if you were buying one because I was considering it. I did it. I pre-ordered the Mint version and am so excited. We shared this super secret Samsung app deal yesterday where you can get an extra $100 off the Fold 7 and it seems to be working for most people.

