I have spent minor time with Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 7, but already I can tell you that it’s worthy of your upgrade. From the initial impressions standpoint, the upgraded hardware is hard to miss. Galaxy Z Fold 7 is incredibly thin, unlike any Z Fold before it. As soon as I picked it up, weighing less than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, I knew I was going to like it.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 is incredibly thin, incredibly sexy: Past Galaxy Z Fold models have always felt rather clunky in my hand. All of them were usable, even with one hand when folded, but Z Fold 7 is so thin and light that it’s going to make usage incredibly easy. Additionally, it’s compactness will allow me to ditch the crossbody (my wife calls it my purse) and stick it in my pocket. If you’re someone who is over wearing JNCO jeans to carry your foldable around, this is big news.

I hate throwing the word “sexy” around when it comes to phones, but I feel no shame using it here. Z Fold 7 is sleek and stylish, easily the best looking Samsung has produced. During my briefing, I asked a Samsung representative where the company could possibly go after this, considering it’s just thick enough to house the USB C port. Do we go thinner, somehow? Do we go thicker to allow for a larger battery? Maybe we finally introduce advanced battery tech to make up for the small-ish battery? I didn’t get a direct answer, but the Z Fold 7 certainly marks a place in smartphone history in terms of design, while also making us excited for the future.

Ultra Camera Upgrades: A complaint we had with previous Z Fold generations would be the camera systems. They never quite amounted to anything super special, especially when compared to the Ultra series. Here we are, paying nearly $2,000 for a camera system that isn’t the best. It never made much sense to me. Thankfully, Samsung heard the cries and is bringing big time Ultra camera upgrades for 2025.

The big feature is the new 200-megapixel sensor, capable of capturing 44% brighter photos. More light can lead to more detail. Samsung had plenty of demos available during a hands-on period with the device and I saw firsthand how much more capable this shooter is versus previous models. Samsung has included its next-gen ProVisual Engine, Night Video with intelligent motion detection, as well as 10-bit HDR for richer colors and deeper contrast levels.

I already have my review unit, so expect a photo gallery in the coming days.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available for pre-order now, with general availability beginning July 25. Pre-orderers can save up to $1,200 at time of purchase. And yes, from what I can tell so far, it’s very much worthy of your upgrade.

