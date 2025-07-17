Samsung Drops Galaxy Z Fold 7 to $899 With New Secret Discount

Yesterday, Samsung began sending emails out to customers who had signed-up for the reservation system, but had yet to pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold 7. The email as a deal sweetener that said it was doubling the reserve credit to $100. However, when we clicked that link, we got an even better deal than that, with a price as low as $899 using trade-ins.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal at $899: OK, before we get too far into this, just know that this is bit of a tricky one to reproduce and you may need to have reserved and been sent the email in order to get the top deal. I’ve tried my best to reproduce this price without clicking through the email and I can’t. You’ll want to go digging in your inbox to find it. The email is titled, “Your Name, we’ve doubled your reserve credit. Get up to $1,250 in total savings.”

If you do have that email, here’s what you need to know.

The email pitches you a deal with up to $100 in credit, up to $1,000 off from trade-ins, and a free storage upgrade up to “$150 value.” The thing is, Samsung is also tossing in a secret $100 discount that is either a bug or they are applying differently, as long as you buy through the Shop Samsung app. Yep, you have to go through the app in order to get this deal. The email can be seen below.

After installing the Shop Samsung app and clicking through the link in the email I received, I was able to configure a Galaxy Z Fold 7 to just $899. Of course, I chose a top $1,000 trade-in to get the price that low, but even if you choose another device, you’ll still get the bonus $100 off. So whatever you trade-in is valued at (check it here), you can add another $100 on top of it to get your final price.

Below is a series of screenshots to show you how this should work. If you click through the reserve bonus email and into the app, it’ll say you can “Save up to $1,250 for a limited time with pre-order offers and double reserve credit.” And then once you add your trade-in, the price will reflect the trade-in with the $100 discount. It does appear that the Shop Samsung app is adding an extra $100 discount onto the storage upgrade. You can see the “Storage upgrade credit” is listed at $220 with the 512GB model, but that really should be just $120. It seems that this deal is applying the $100 reserve credit they promised onto the storage upgrade, which makes the device price $100 lower. I say that because if you purchase this way, you aren’t getting $100 in reserve credit to apply towards accessories and are instead just getting a device discount.

Again, I haven’t been able to produce this deal outside of the app and also only with the link I was emailed. You can try my link (this is it), but that may only work once for someone. You’ll need to install the Shop Samsung app first (below). Let us know how it goes. We’ll see how long it lasts.

Google Play Link: Shop Samsung

