For me, the problem with the phone-to-tablet-style foldables has always been their thickness, weight, and awkward feel in the hand. Even as I continue to appreciate the technological advancements that have allowed for screens to essentially fold in half, sticking to one of these paperweights has been difficult. With the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, I’m finding myself itching to order one for the first time in years, and the itch is getting stronger by the day.

We should have our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review up within the next week, and I can’t wait because I’m dying to know Tim’s final thoughts. He’s actually been pretty tight-lipped about it, which isn’t always the case. Whenever we have devices in for review, we tend to share regular pros and cons with each other as we get annoyed or decide something is too good to put down. He hasn’t really done either, outside of mocking its telegraph capabilities and sharing his first impressions.

Why buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7: What’s pushing me towards the possibility of parting with a good chunk of cash is without a doubt the new thin design. This foldable is basically the same thickness as the Galaxy S25 Ultra when folded, somehow weighs less, and has a proper cover screen shape that is so tempting. That change alone makes the Fold 7 a phone first, which is exactly what I need, with the added bonus of the 8-inch screen on the inside for doing tablet-y things. In the past, I’ve always talked about these devices as being those two things, but they all failed at some point because of thickness and weight when in phone mode. For the Fold 7, Samsung appears to have solved that problem.

Oh, the camera might finally be the real deal too and that’s kind of important. Samsung not skimping on the camera for once in their $2,000 foldable is a big deal. Carrying around a phone this expensive should never have left you wondering if the pictures you take while living life are going to suck or not.

So with our review still on the way, I guess I’m now turning to you, wondering what your move has been with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Have you pre-ordered? Are you skipping? I need the whys on both sides. Samsung’s $1,150 off pre-order deals won’t be around forever and some of us need to make a decision.

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold 7