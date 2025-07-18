Google Starts Gemini Feature Drops, Because Gemini is Life

Gemini is changing at such a rapid pace that Google has decided it should get more recognition for all the changes that it rolls out. To do so, they are introducing “Gemini Drops,” which are like Pixel Feature Drops, only specific to what’s new in Gemini. I guess that makes sense.

For this first July Gemini Drop, Google is highlighting 5 items below, most of which we covered in recent weeks. Here’s what Google said about them all:

You can now use Veo 3 to transform your favorite photos into dynamic eight-second video clips with sound in the Gemini app.

Gemini is now available on all Wear OS 4+ watches, bringing its helpfulness right to your wrist without needing to take out your phone.

You can plan ahead with Scheduled Actions. Ask Gemini to provide a summary of your calendar and unread emails every morning when you wake up, for example.

Gemini 2.5 Pro, our most intelligent model, is now better at coding, science, reasoning, and multimodal benchmarks.

We brought captions to Gemini Live, a highly requested feature, so you can read along as you have a conversation with Gemini.

And going forward, there is a dedicated Gemini Drops page you can follow (here). You could also just wait for us to tell you what’s new. Whatever you want to do.

