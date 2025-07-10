Google’s Gemini Can Now Turn Your Photos Into Crazy AI Videos

After expanding Veo 3 support to the Gemini app on Pixel phones yesterday in the mini July Pixel Feature Drop, Google has another Veo-related announcement to share today. Folks with a Google AI Pro subscription can now (on desktop) tell it to take a photo and create a video out of it.

Gemini Veo 3 photo-to-video creation: The idea here is pretty straight-forward and seems mostly like Google flexing the power of its AI video creation tool. You simply click the “Video” tool in Gemini and then the “Add photo” button to upload a photo. Once the photo is there, you describe what you want Veo 3 to do with it and it’ll attempt to create that vision in video form. It’ll even add sound to it.

I’ve been playing with it for the last 30 minutes or so and it can be hit or miss. For example, I had it create a really neat video of someone pouring a dark liquid into a martini and then lighting it on fire. It looks quite realistic. I also took a concert photo and had a demon crawl over the top of the stage and scream into the air. While clearly a fake video, it was pretty fun. However, I then told it to transform an extended golf cart into a transformer and wave at the camera, which it attempted, but created the cheesiest animation ever.

Anyway, if you have the subscription give it a try and have some fun. Google says this new functionality is rolling out “starting” today. (Gemini Link)

