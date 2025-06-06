Gemini’s New Scheduled Actions Feature is Here and Sounds Awesome

Wouldn’t Gemini (and AI in general) be way more helpful if it could proactively do things for you? The answer is, yes. And guess what? The first part of that type of feature is rolling out to the Gemini app today.

Google first announced scheduled actions for Gemini back at Google I/O and is now pushing the to the Gemini app. For users with a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription, you should soon (possibly today, give it a try) have Gemini do any task you can think it might be able to do and specify a time. It could also become a recurring action to proactively handle things, all of which you should be able to manage within the Gemini app’s settings.

What types of things can Gemini do on a recurring basis? Google suggested some of the following:

Get daily updates on your favorite sports team

Get a summary of an award show the day after it happens

Have Gemini write five ideas for your blog every Monday

That’s a pretty small list, so I’m hoping you will all chime in through the comments to give us other ideas. This actually sounds like a useful AI feature we could probably all take advantage of.

