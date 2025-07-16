Your Nest Aware Prices Are Going Up

Google just informed Nest Aware customers that their subscription price is going up. The increases are arriving for both Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus, with increases starting as early as next month.

Nest Aware price increase: In emails sent to Nest Aware subscribers, Google first “Thanks” subscribers for giving them all that money each month, only to then let them know that a price increase will come starting August 15. The price increases hit both Nest Aware tiers, so there’s no avoiding this, even if you pay yearly.

According to the emails and the Nest Aware site today, the regular Nest Aware plan will increase to $10/mo or $100/year. The monthly cost on this plan used to be $8/mo. For Nest Aware Plus plans, the increase will land at $20/mo or $200/year. The previous prices were $15/mo or $150/year.

The prices will be reflected on the “first bill that occurs on or after August 15, 2025” or “at the end of your promotional period” if you happen to have promotional pricing. Benefits should remain the same, it’s just the price that is increasing.

Here’s a copy of the email that some subscribers are receiving:

Hi XXX, Thank you for being a Nest Aware subscriber. We wanted to let you know that the price of your Nest Aware Plus subscription for XXX will soon increase from $150 a year to $200 a year (plus applicable taxes).1 Learn more about the upcoming price change. This new price will go into effect on your first bill that occurs on or after August 15, 2025, or at the end of your promotional period (whichever is later), if you currently enjoy promotion pricing. Your Nest Aware subscription will continue at this new price and your current benefits will remain the same with 60 days of event video history, up to 10 days of 24/7 video history, smart alerts, and other helpful features (learn more here).2,3 You can learn how to view, manage, or cancel your plan at any time here. We remain committed to helping you get the most out of your Nest devices and will continue to bring new features and innovations to Nest Aware over time. If you have questions, please contact us through our Help Center.

Cheers Rashad, Trent, and Mike!