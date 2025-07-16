Overall Pixel Watch 4 Specs Could See Several Key Upgrades

There may have been some disappointment from a report yesterday that suggested Google was running it back for a third time with the Snapdragon W5 chip, but a newer report today suggests other improvements that may make up for it. We’re talking brighter displays, a new co-processor, and a suite of new sensors to track your health and more.

Pixel Watch 4 specs leak: According to a fresh report on the Pixel Watch 4, Google is planning to swap out its older Cortex-M33 co-processor for a newer chip Google is referring to as “M55.” This new chip can supposedly handle 5x the AI workload while being far more power efficient than the older model. Now that Gemini has launched on Wear OS, this could be important as we learn what Google plans to do with AI on its own wearables.

In addition to that new co-processor, the larger batteries we talked about yesterday will apparently increase estimated battery life in a big way. The 41mm Pixel Watch 4 will jump to 30 hours (from 24 hours) of use with always-on display active or 48 hours (from 36 hours) in battery saver mode. The larger 45mm Pixel Watch 4 could see 40 hours (from 36 hours) with always-on display active or 72 hours (from 36 hours) in battery saver mode.

Google is also reportedly going to up the peak brightness on the display to 3,000 nits and allow for the watch to charge on its side (likely through those pins we saw in renders). That could mean a new charger option that allows the watch to act as a bedside or table clock as it charges.

Finally, Google is said to upgrade most of the sensors in the watch, including the compass, sensors for SpO2 tracking, sensors for ECG app, the heart rate sensor, altimeter, gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, magnetometer, and ultra-wideband.

So again, the Pixel Watch 4 is rumored to run the same Qualcomm chip from last year, but everything else could see a decent upgrade. We’ll take it.