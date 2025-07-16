Here’s Gemini on Your Pixel Watch

As a part of the mini-July Pixel Feature Drop, Google announced that Gemini was replacing Google Assistant on Wear OS watches. That meant Gemini arriving as an update on all of the Pixel Watch models, as well as other eligible Wear OS devices. After starting its slow rollout last week, we’re now seeing the Gemini update arrive on numerous Pixel Watch devices, which is likely a sign that the rollout has increased.

Pixel Watch Gemini Update: To get Gemini on your Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, or Pixel Watch 3, you need a couple of things to happen. First, you really need Google to push the change to your Phone-Watch combo and there’s no controlling that. Google is making the change behind-the-scenes or “server-side,” so if they haven’t greenlit your devices yet, then you may be out of luck. However, with rollout happening more quickly, there’s a chance you have been given approval without knowing.

And that brings us to the next step, which is an update to the Google Assistant app on your Pixel Watch. I believe there was an update last week that changed “Google Assistant on Wear OS” to “Google Gemini on Wear OS” last week, even though the Gemini functionality hadn’t arrived. Today, checked again for available updates on my Pixel Watch 3 and there was another one. After having already updated the app to switch names, this update appears to have triggered the true Gemini switch on my watch.

To check for this update, do the following:

On your Pixel Watch, open the Play Store Scroll to the very bottom and choose “Manage apps” Here you’ll see all available updates Look for the “Google Gemini on Wear OS app” and see if an update is available If so, tap the update button and let it finish Once done, you may see a notification below that reads – “Gemini is now on your watch” And that’s it! Activate by long-pressing the button next to the crown

Everyone seeing Gemini on their Pixel Watch today?