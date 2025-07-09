How to Get Gemini on Your Pixel Watch

You may have seen the news this morning about Gemini replacing Google Assistant on your Pixel Watch and are wondering when it’ll actually happen. As you likely know, Google is notoriously bad at announcing things that sound fun and neat and cool, only to spend weeks (months?) rolling them out and the world forgetting about them. For this Gemini-to-Pixel Watch rollout, you shouldn’t have to wait long.

Download Gemini on Pixel Watch: In order to get Gemini on your Pixel Watch and wave goodbye forever to Google Assistant, Google says that you’ll do so through the Google Play Store. Yeah, that’s seriously how this is going down. I’d imagine they have done behind-the-scenes work to prepare for this, but when available to you, it’ll be a simple Play Store update/install.

Through a short community post, Google explains that “starting today and rolling out over the next couple weeks,” Gemini will land on your Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, or Pixel Watch 3. You’ll actually receive a notification on your watch when it is available. You simply have to be connected to a phone that has Gemini on it (which I’d imagine you do). As Google whitelists your devices, that notification will land and let you make AI magic happen from the wrist.

For now, there is no way to force this update. Again, Google does this obnoxious slow-rollout thing and there’s no way around it. But hey, the “next couple weeks” isn’t the worst timeline.

You could also regularly hit that Play Store link below and see if your watch is available to install to.

Google Play Link: Gemini