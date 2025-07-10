After Samsung made Galaxy Z Fold 7 official this week and I posted up a first impressions piece, we started noticing that folks were asking about S Pen support. Initially, I wondered why people would be concerned, but then I remembered that both the Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 6 supported it. That got me thinking — which can be dangerous at times — Galaxy Z Fold 7 is supposed to be the “Ultra” upgrade, with updated hardware and a fancy new camera. What’s the most Ultra thing Samsung could’ve done for Fold buyers? Add S Pen support, obviously.

Let me tell you, I can think of a few reasons why Samsung didn’t bring S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The biggest one for me, and likely the most apparent, is that there is literally nowhere to put it. The device is too thin to house the stylus, and if you did try to squeeze one in, you’re cutting precious space from the already small-ish 4,400mAh battery. That trade off doesn’t work. When taking the photos for this post, I did notice the S Pen that came with my Tab S9+ FE, which has magnets in it, did stick to the backside pretty well. That’s an intriguing solution.

Samsung currently sells a special Fold edition of S Pen as an accessory on its website, but it doesn’t seem that many people were buying it. If there isn’t an overwhelming demand for something, we can’t fault Samsung for not investing in it more. The company also confirmed this week that in removing the screen layer that allowed for S Pen support, they were able to achieve this level of thinness.

The argument for adding S Pen support is justified. You have this main display that measures at 8 inches, plenty of room for creativity and uses for an S Pen. Believe me, S Pen fanatics, I hear you. In the meantime, Z Fold owners will have to continue to use their finger, which works plenty fine for things like Circle to Search and handwriting notes. I get it, it’s not the same, but all we can do is keep nudging Samsung and maybe in the future it will happen.

Personally, I’ll take this ultra-thin design over a bulky body capable of housing the S Pen. The upgraded hardware feels fantastic in hand. If having an S Pen is necessary, there’s still the Galaxy S25 Ultra (S26 Ultra is sure to have one next year) or you can get yourself a Galaxy Tab. All I’m saying is, there are options for you.

S Pen fans, please take the comments section below as a space to vent frustrations or share condolences.

Pre-Order Galaxy Z Fold 7